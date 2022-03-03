50 Cent hits out at ‘dumb s***’ at Starz and threatens to exit TV deal
‘They renewed “Hightown” and “Force” is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo,’ rapper and producer posts
50 Cent has criticised TV network Starz over the lack of a decision about renewing Force, a crime drama he exec produces.
The rapper and TV producer is threatening to walk away from his deal with Starz, for whom he exec produces the series Power, its spinoff Force, and several other projects.
In a post containing images of bags being packed on his Instagram account, 50 Cent wrote: “This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo.
“If I told you how much dumb s*** I deal with over here.”
50 Cent was comparing the Monica Raymund-led sobriety drama Hightown, which was renewed for a third season earlier this week, to his own series Force, which set a premiere ratings record for Starz with 3.3 million viewers.
In another posted he added that he wants to “take that f***ing sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here”.
Another said: “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the f*** away from STARZ.”
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Starz is negotiating a new overall deal for 50 Cent and wants him to work with them in the future. His current overall deal with the network is scheduled to end in September 2022.
50 Cent has criticised Starz before – in November 2021 he called the network a “s*** show” after it released an episode of the mafia drama BMF that he had directed a week early and then took it down, blaming a technical glitch.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies