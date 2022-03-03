50 Cent hits out at ‘dumb s***’ at Starz and threatens to exit TV deal

50 Cent has criticised TV network Starz over the lack of a decision about renewing Force, a crime drama he exec produces.

The rapper and TV producer is threatening to walk away from his deal with Starz, for whom he exec produces the series Power, its spinoff Force, and several other projects.

In a post containing images of bags being packed on his Instagram account, 50 Cent wrote: “This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo.

“If I told you how much dumb s*** I deal with over here.”

50 Cent was comparing the Monica Raymund-led sobriety drama Hightown, which was renewed for a third season earlier this week, to his own series Force, which set a premiere ratings record for Starz with 3.3 million viewers.

In another posted he added that he wants to “take that f***ing sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here”.

Another said: “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the f*** away from STARZ.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Starz is negotiating a new overall deal for 50 Cent and wants him to work with them in the future. His current overall deal with the network is scheduled to end in September 2022.

50 Cent has criticised Starz before – in November 2021 he called the network a “s*** show” after it released an episode of the mafia drama BMF that he had directed a week early and then took it down, blaming a technical glitch.