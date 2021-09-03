One of the biggest talking points from the the dramatic opening episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season three, fans have been reacting to one of the couple’s new couples, Ellie and Victor.

Ellie, 45, is from Seattle and Victor, 38, is from Colombia. According to a statement from Discovery, “After falling for Victor while on a trip to South America, the lovestruck couple continued their long-distance relationship for two years. Victor lives on a small Colombian island called Providencia, and Ellie has decided it’s time to leave her successful restaurant business and city life in the US for small-town, island living on their little slice of paradise.”

During the first moments of the show, Victor is seen telling Ellie about an incoming hurricane to Providencia, Columbia ahead of moving to live with him permanently. Following the hurricane, Victor loses contact with Ellie and viewers are left uncertain as to what happened to Victor – and whether or not he survived.

However, during the course of the episode, it was revealed that Victor had cheated on Ellie, who is set to give her home home, business, family and friends to move to live with Victor permanently.

“Seven months ago, I found out Victor was cheating on me,” Ellie reveals. “The girl he was with actually messaged me and told me ‘Hey we’re together now, we don’t need any ex girlfriends’...leave us alone basically.”

“It wasn’t like he just slept with her, they had an entire relationship. Initially when I confronted Victor about it, he completely denied everything...After that, he put most of the blame on her.”

Friends of Ellie can be seen warning her against the move to no avail. “I guess love makes you crazy”, Ellie says in the shows opening montage.

On social media, fans have been reacting to the reveal, with many saying Ellie should not give up her home and livelihood for Victor. One said: “Victor cheated on Ellie, and yet she is still going to leave everything and move to Provincia.” Another added: “Victor cheating on Ellie and having that whole other relationship is a big red flag.” You can see more reaction here:

The show returned on Sunday 29 August and airs each week from 8 pm ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.