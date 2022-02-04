90 Day Fiancé’s Geoffrey Paschel jailed for 18 years for kidnap and assault

Geoffrey Paschel, a former participant on the reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault.

Paschel – who appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020 – was sentenced to 18 years without parole for the incident, which took place in June 2019. He was convicted for the attack on his ex-fiancée in a two-day trial in October last year.

Knox County, Tennessee District Attorney Charme Allen said in a statement to People magazine: “Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence.

“Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls. Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Paschel’s had previously been convicted for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, as well as two federal drug trafficking charges.

90 Day Fiancé fans had called for Paschel to be removed from the show in March 2020 after his criminal history came to light.

Geoffrey Paschel (TLC)

More than 5,000 people signed a petition to have his scenes removed from the show, but they still aired as part of the reality show’s fourth season.

Defending himself in an Instagram post at the time, he wrote: “If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.