Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of covid aged 45

Hitch’s sister reveals he had no pre-existing medical conditions

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 16 December 2021 05:40
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old.

The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said.

She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.

Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later married 23-year-old Cássia Tavares.

“I don’t think I’m going to sleep at all for the next 90 days because I’m going to walk around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?’” Hitch had said during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

The duo met through Facebook while Tavares was in an online relationship with Hitch’s friend.

Once that relationship ended, they began dating. After getting married, Tavares came to the US and moved in with Hitch, who was a United States Army veteran, and his father.

The couple started a mail-order snack business called “Gifting Fun” together.

Hitch and Tavares separated in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2018.

