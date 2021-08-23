90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – when it’s on and how to watch

As the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After comes to an end, TLC have announced the upcoming premiere of separate spin-off show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way .

The show, which follows “American men and women who fall in love with partners from distant lands travel to their home countries to begin their married lives abroad”, is now in its third season and is considered by fans to be the best of the franchises several spin-off shows.

Since premiering in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has received high audience viewer ratings, more than almost any other cable television show in the US according to viewing figures. Its two spin off shows, Happily Ever After and The Other Way, have similarly high ratings.

The next season of the TLC show will feature two new couples – Steven and Alina and Ellie and Victor – alongside four returning pairs from earlier seasons.

Kenneth and Armando, who first appeared on season two are back, after marrying in Mexico last May. The pair were the first gay couple to feature in the franchise in 2020.

Steven and Alina from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC/Press)

Other returning couples in the show are Jenny and Sumit, Corey and Evelin, both from season one, together with Ariela and Biniyam from season two.

Many fans were surprised by the drama-free ending of the season two finale, leaving them hopeful for a more positive season three. One fan wrote: “I think this bodes well for season 3; maybe we will get some happy ever afters on this too.” Another added: “I really hope Kenneth and Armando return for season three. Theirs is such a touching love story. They deserve all the happiness.”

The show will return on Sunday 29 August from 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.