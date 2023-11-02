Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 911 call made from Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home on the night he died references “drowning” just before first responders arrived to find the actor unresponsive in a jacuzzi.

Perry, the actor best known for his role of Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his jacuzzi in his Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Saturday. He was 54.

In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” Other bits of the 16-minute clip were bleeped out.

Tape was put up around the home, but law enforcement sources told TMZ no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

His official cause of death is still under investigation.

Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison, father John Bennett Perry, and stepfather Dateline NBC‘s Keith Morrison were spotted at the home just hours later, TMZ reported.

The family released a statement on Sunday saying that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry’s portrayal of the sarcastic yet vulnerable Bing on Friends made the sitcom star a household name.

He starred in the smash-hit alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, from 1994 to 2004.