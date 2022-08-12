Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

D’Arcy Carden has revealed the “very un-Hollywood” way she landed her role on new series A League of Their Own.

The 42-year-old actor stars as professional baseball player Greta in Amazon Prime’s comedy-drama reimagining of Penny Marshall’s 1992 cult classic film of the same name.

Created by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and William Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), the eight-episode show premiered today (12 August).

In a new interview with Variety, Carden shared the way she landed the role as the romantic interest of Jacobson’s character Carson Shaw.

“I got a phone call from Abbi one night – if you get a late-night phone call from Abbi, you’ve just got to answer,” Barry actor Carden explained. Jacobson told Carden there was an open role for her and sent over the pilot script.

“I remember saying to my husband, ‘I have to do this. This can’t happen without me.’ I told her right away, ‘I’m so in,’” Carden said.

She recalled the next day finding a baseball glove Jacobson had left on her doorstep to seal the deal.

Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D’Arcy Carden on ‘A League of Their Own’ (Nicola Goode/Prime Video)

“It was very un-Hollywood. Usually, it’s through your reps and your agents, negotiating s***,” Carden said. “This was just two friends that were like, ‘I love you. Let’s work together.’”

The pair have been friends for 15 years, initially meeting at New York City’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade improv and comedy theatre.

Carden also starred as gym trainer Gemma on Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s five-season breakthrough sitcom Broad City.

“Anyone that spends time with D’Arcy, I think, becomes a little bit in love with her,” Jacobson said of Carden in a recent interview with The Independent.

A League of Their Own is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.