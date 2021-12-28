A Very British Scandal: Andrew Neil shares thoughts on ‘self-entitled, obsessed’ Duke and Duchess of Argyll
BBC drama tells story of high-profile sex scandal in 1960s
Andrew Neil has shared his thoughts on A Very British Scandal, saying that the “upper-class” lead roles have “no redeeming social value whatsoever”.
Beginning on BBC One on Boxing Day, the drama starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany tells the story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, who were embroiled in a high-profile sex scandal in the 1960s.
On Monday (27 December) evening, former BBC political presenter and GB News chairman Neil wrote that he had “seen all three eps of A Very British Scandal”, which are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.
“Beautifully produced by BBC,” Neil wrote.
“Basically it’s about two upper class, self-entitled, obsessed products of the social system with combined IQ in single figures who never worked day in their lives and no redeeming social value whatsoever.”
In response, many viewers joked that the show sounded a little close to modern day politics.
“Not sure that I want to watch that; sounds a bit like watching the news on telly recently,” one commenter wrote.
“Can’t imagine a contemporary parallel at all…” another joked.
However, AVBS writer Sarah Phelps enjoyed Neil’s tweet, commenting: “Oh just lick my neck and tell me you love me.”
A Very British Scandal concludes Tuesday 28 December at 9pm on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies