Aaron Paul has revealed the touching gesture he made to his former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston following the birth of his second child.

Paul announced last year that he was expecting another baby with his wife, the actor and director Lauren Parsekian.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC crime drama, told Jimmy Fallon that he had asked Cranston to be his child’s godfather.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor said: “[Cranston] has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.

“He said ‘no’,” Paul joked.

Speaking seriously, the actor expressed a deep-rooted affection for his former co-star, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad.

“No, he was very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death, he’s one of my best friends in the world,” he said.

Paul and Cranston are both set to reprise their Breaking Bad roles in the sixth and final season of spin-off Better Call Saul, which premiered earlier this week.

‘Breaking Bad’ co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

“It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again,” Paul told Fallon. “It was strange.”

Better Call Saul can be watched on AMC in the US and on Netflix in the UK.

Read The Independent’s review of the new season’s first two episodes here.