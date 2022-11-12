Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode
Elba appeared in the episode ‘Sex’ long before he was famous
As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?
That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.
At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”
In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by the experience that “he fled to America after, he fled!”
The much-loved series, which started on 12 November 1992, followed the antics of PR pro Eddy and fashion magazine editor Patsy, sending up the industry and the weird and wonderful characters within it.
Last year, Lumley said that Princess Margaret was the “prototype” for Patsy.
“There was something so fabulous about her,” she said. “So fabulous and so funny.”
She recalled a meeting with the royal at a drinks reception after the actor played Elvira in a production of Blithe Spirit at the Vaudeville Theatre in 1986.
Lumley claimed: “At this moment in strange royal life, everybody said, ‘Princess Margaret is not allowed to drink at the moment. Do not have any drink in theatre, and don’t offer her any drink.’
“I thought, ‘You can’t have a reception with Princess Margaret and not offer any drink. This is insane’. She was looking pretty bored by the time I arrived.”
According to Lumley, the late Countess of Snowden then removed a bottle of whiskey she had hidden in her bag.
“She left the party, opened her bag, got out a small bottle of whisky and a packet of cigarettes, lit up, cigarette holder, and sat there smoking,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies