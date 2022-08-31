Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson issues ‘sarcastic’ apology to viewers
Presenter wasn’t being entirely serious
Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson issued an “apology” to viewers after he took part in the show.
Pearson, a presenter and disability advocate, competed on the BBC series alongside Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas, Strictly pro Katya Jones, DJ Lisa Snowdown and Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.
However, in Tuesday’s episode (30 August) of the cookery competition, Pearson, 37, was eliminated after messing up the chicken in his jambalaya.
Pearson, who was diagnsoed with neurofibromatosis type I when he was five years old, shared a video on Twitter after the episode aired, apologising to those he disappointed.
He said: “I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know.
“All my WhatsApp has been is disappointment from family. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. Again, to reiterate, I know and I’m sorry.”
He captioned the video: “So after tonight’s @MasterChefUK performance I feel the obligatory ‘celebrity’ apology is merited.
“I let you down, me down and let us down. I hope that, in time, you can ALL forgive me and let me return, stronger than ever. I take FULL accountability, I own this, Yours, Adam.”
Following the apology, Pearson was supported by his fans, who hailed him as “a fab contestant”. However, Pearson stepped in to clarify that his message had, in fact, been a joke, tweeting: “Sarcasm, one of the many skills I offer.”
Snowden was named the standout chef in the episode.
Celebrity MasterChef continues on Thursday 1 September at 8pm on BBC One.
