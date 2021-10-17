The girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has shared her reaction after he and dance partner Katya Jones supposedly “almost kissed” after their performance last night (Saturday 16 October).

The duo danced an intense Argentine tango for the fourth week of this year’s series.

However, at the end of their routine, many viewers noticed that the Olympic athlete appeared to momentarily move his face towards Jones, with some claiming it looked as though he intended to kiss her.

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!” one widely shared tweet commented.

However, others said they believed it was all part of the performance.

Peaty’s girlfriend, Eiri Munro, shared her own response on TikTok, in which she featured the caption, “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV.”

She then threw her head back in melodramatic fashion and added the insult to injury: “Finding out 10 million other people also watched it live.”

Fans were delighted to see Munro’s sense of humour.

She and Peaty welcomed their first child together, a boy, last year.

Strictly viewers have been keeping an eye out for any signs of the “Strictly Curse” rearing its ugly head in this series of the TV competition.

A number of celebrity contestants taking part on the show have ended up falling for their dance partners, including Matt Di Angelo (with Flavia Cacace), Ricky Whittle (with Natalie Lowe), and Seann Walsh with Jones.

The 2018 incident with Walsh and Jones was the most scandalous to take place in the show’s history, after they were spotted kissing on a night out, despite both parties being in relationships.

Both apologised at the time, with Walsh calling it a “one-off drunken mistake”.

