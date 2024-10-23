Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Man v Food presenter Adam Richman says he and his production team had their production van “completely cleaned out” by a thief in North London while shooting his latest series, Adam Richman Eats Britain.

The food presenter, 50, reported that he and his team lost valuables including a laptop, medications and items with sentimental value.

He wrote on X/Twitter: “Well - the entire crew of season two of [Adam Richman Eats Britain] has just been robbed.

“We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out. All of the filming equipment is gone.

“Both of my suitcases with all of my possessions are gone. Backpack with my laptop and all of my medications are gone . And to make matters worse, because I have trackers on some of my possessions, and because of my laptop, I can see where these things are.

“But we have to wait here for the police. The rest stop won’t release the security footage until the police arrive. It’s been almost an hour.”

Adam Richman promoting his latest show ‘Adam Richman Eats Britain’ ( Warner Bros Discovery )

After viewing the footage, Richman wrote that it appeared to be the work of “a single suspect, wearing a gray hoodie.”

Richman went on to share some of the locations where his possessions seemed to be, and offered a reward for anything found. However he later said that he had been asked to stop sharing locations by the Metropolitan Police.

In a follow-up post, he wrote: “EVERYONE! PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PERSONALLY INTERVENE OR FIND MY ITEMS YOURSELVES! I DONT WANT ANY HARM TO COME TO ANYONE!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In another post, Richman said that along with his laptop he had also lost “the two most valuable possessions I have with me, the last birthday card I ever got from my father and a book that my mother gave me.”

Richman shot to fame as the host of Man v Food, which saw him take on various eating challenges around the United States. Adam Richman Eats Britain focuses on typically British dishes such as Yorkshire Puddings, Whitstable oysters and Eton Mess.

Back in 2015, Richman told The Independent that he had gone vegan while training to compete at Soccer Aid.

“Because I’m training for football right now, I’ve been vegan for the past three months or so,” he said. “And for Soccer Aid I went 100 per cent vegan. Now does that mean I’m not going to have a steak? No I absolutely will when I want to, but it’s just about picking and choosing my spots, and when I want to have that cow and I wanna have that bacon, I’m going to make it count, I’m going to make it great quality.”