‘I was bleeding terribly’: Adam Sandler explains why he had a black eye on Jimmy Fallon

Comedian described the ‘horrible’ incident while on ‘The Tonight Show’

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 07 June 2022 09:15
Adam Sandle appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (6 June) with a visibly injured face.

The comedian and Uncut Gems star explained that he had in fact sustained the black eye while in bed.

“I noticed there’s something going on in your eye, buddy,” host Jimmy Fallon told him, shortly after Sandler arrived on set.

“I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything’s alright, but I wish it was a good story, but it’s pathetic. What happened was, I’m in my bed. It’s four in the morning, and somebody made the bed. You know when they make the bed and they tuck in the bottom part of the bed? I forgot to untuck it.

“I’m thinking, ‘why is it so uncomfortable?’ I’m squished and I have my phone next to me in the bed. I always check out my net worth before I go to sleep,” he joked. “I started getting panicky and I kicked my legs. And then, voom, the phone flies in the air and hits me in the face.”

While the injury is still clearly visible, both Sandler and Fallon saw the funny side of the incident.

“Anyways, I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler recalled. “It was pitch black in the room. And I feel wetness [on my face]. I tricked myself, I go ‘those are probably just thick tears’. ’Cause I really was so tired.

Adam Sandler on ‘The Tonight Show’, sporting a black eye

(NBC)

“I put a pillow on it to stop the bleeding,” he continued. “Then when I woke up, it was horrible. It was bleeding all over, gushing still. There was blood on the bed and all that stuff.”

Sandler was appearing on the show ahead of the release of his new Netflix film Hustle, in which he plays a basketball scout.

