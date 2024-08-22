Adam Sandler reveals the ‘worst part’ of talk show interviews

Support truly

Adam Sandler has revealed why being interviewed on chat shows makes him uncomfortable.

The Just Go With It actor, 57, who is set to reprise his titular role in the upcoming sequel to Happy Gilmore, shared the “worst part” of live interviews during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (20 August).

Sandler admitted he struggles to get settled in chat show chairs in a comfortable position, as he often feels self conscious of his body if he’s sat at a certain angle.

The actor admitted his mind was still preoccupied with his posture and how his body looked on camera as he was welcomed by Fallon onto the show.

“You know what, the worst part of doing a show is whenever you sit in a chair and your gut’s hanging over,” Sandler said.

“I literally haven’t figured out the right way to sit. Goddamnit, all right.”

He added: “I’ve just always got it on my mind. I’m like if I lean this way, the guts.”

open image in gallery Adam Sandler has revealed ‘the worst’ part of appearing on chat shows ( PA Archive )

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandler divulged further details of the forthcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, which will include a cameo from Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“He has mentioned it and so we have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by,” said Sandler, who will reprise his role as Gilmore in the sequel. In the original film, he played an ice hockey player with anger management issues who realises he can channel that anger towards major pro golf wins.

Sandler added that the footballer is a “very nice guy,” saying: “You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

open image in gallery Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore’ ( Universal )

Sandler confirmed that production of the sports comedy sequel will begin in a “couple [of] weeks” and that he and screenwriter Tim Herlihy, who also co-wrote the original film, are “continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like”.

Kelce, who is a keen golf player, previously mentioned the possibility of acting in the Happy Gilmore sequel during a May episode of his podcast New Heights.

“I’m looking for movie deals,” he said. “I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be a part of it any way I possibly can.”