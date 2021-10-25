Radio presenter Adele Roberts will undergo surgery this week after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, who hosts breakfast radio on the channel over the weekends, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday night (24 October).

Posting a selfie in a hospital gown, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Roberts said that she had sought medical advice after having issues with digestion and had been diagnosed in early October.

“I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious,” she wrote. “So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at first and just assumed it might be food sensitivity. After a few phone calls I was sent for some examinations and checks. I was then diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“It’s all happened so quickly and I’m so sorry to post something like this on here but I hope it helps anyone who might be worrying, or suffering in silence. PLEASE make sure you get checked out if you have ANY concerns. The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help. If I hadn’t I might not be so lucky.”

Roberts went on to praise the NHS as she explained that she would be having surgery to remove the tumour on Monday (25 October).

“So far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky that I can be treated,” she said. It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got... I didn’t know I’d be writing something like this. The hardest part wasn’t even finding out I had cancer, it was telling my family. It broke my heart.

“I’m ready to do this… Time’s up cancer… Time to go.”

Jessie Ware and Clara Amfo were among the celebrity well-wishers on Roberts’s post, with singer Ware writing: “Sending you love Adele.”

“Love you so much,” Amfo commented, while her Radio 1 colleague Arielle Free wrote: “You’ve got this Adele. We are all with you and sending all the strength, recovery and positive energy. We love you. Can’t wait to see you back in the studio soon.”

Scott Mills added: “We all love you Adele. Its amazing you posted this. You’re awesome and you’ve GOT this.”

A statement from Radio 1 read: “Our love and support is with Adele, [girlfriend Kate Holderness] and their families at this very difficult time. Everyone at Radio 1, along with millions of listeners, wishes her a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming Adele back on air soon.”