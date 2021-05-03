Comedian Adrian Edmondson rescued by fire brigade after getting trapped on window ledge
Fans joked that the comic’s wife, actor Jennifer Saunders, was the one who shut him out
Comedian Adrian Edmondson had an unusual May bank holiday, which included being rescued by the fire brigade after he became trapped on a window ledge.
On Twitter, Edmondson – who is known for starring in The Young Ones and Bottom – described having to be rescued by fire services at the weekend after getting stuck while washing his windows.
He posted: “Just trapped myself on a window ledge whilst cleaning the windows. Had to ask passerby to fetch help. Fire Brigade came.
“Small crowd gathered – thoroughly enjoying themselves. FB very kind and didn’t snigger too much as they rescued me. How’s your Bank Holiday?”
Many of Edmondson’s followers joked that the conundrum sounded like a scene featuring one of his comedy characters. Others noted how the story would have amused his late comedy partner and co-star Rik Mayall.
“How did Jennifer react?” came one reply, referring to Edmondson’s wife, the actor Jennifer Saunders, leading another to joke: “It was her that closed the window!”
