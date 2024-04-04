Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Adrian Schiller death: The Last Kingdom star dies ‘suddenly’ aged 60

Actor’s agent announced news of his ‘unexpected’ death on Thursday

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 04 April 2024 12:08
Comments
(Getty Images)

British actor Adrian Schiller has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” aged 60.

As well as the historical series The Last Kingdom, in which he played Aethelhelm, Schiller was known for playing Cornelius Penge in ITV series Victoria.

The star’s agent announced the news on Thursday (4 April).

Talent agency Scott Marshall Partners, who represented Schiller for more than three decades, wrote in a statement: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

London-born Schiller had been a professionally credited actor since the early Nineties, with appearances in shows such as Prime Suspect (1992 and 1993), Ghosts (1994) and the TV movie RKO 281 (1999).

Adrian Schiller attending the World Premiere of Fast & Furious Live in 2018 (PA)

The 2000s saw Schiller continue to rack up credits across British dramas and comedies, including A Touch of Frost (2000), My Family (2001), Judge John Deed and Silent Witness (2007).

More to follow

