For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British actor Adrian Schiller has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” aged 60.

As well as the historical series The Last Kingdom, in which he played Aethelhelm, Schiller was known for playing Cornelius Penge in ITV series Victoria.

The star’s agent announced the news on Thursday (4 April).

Talent agency Scott Marshall Partners, who represented Schiller for more than three decades, wrote in a statement: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

London-born Schiller had been a professionally credited actor since the early Nineties, with appearances in shows such as Prime Suspect (1992 and 1993), Ghosts (1994) and the TV movie RKO 281 (1999).

Adrian Schiller attending the World Premiere of Fast & Furious Live in 2018 ( PA )

The 2000s saw Schiller continue to rack up credits across British dramas and comedies, including A Touch of Frost (2000), My Family (2001), Judge John Deed and Silent Witness (2007).

One of his most recognisable roles came in 2018 when he joined the third season of the historical drama series The Last Kingdom as Aethelhelm, the richest man in Wessex, and one of the most powerful.

Schiller is also known for playing Mr Penge, a member of the royal household, in Victoria for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

Adrian Schiller ( Isabel Infantes/PA Wire )

In January, Schiller played a criminal named Drake Underwood in an episode of the BBC detective series Father Brown. The episode, titled “The Father, The Son”, centred on a heist gone wrong.

Also known for his theatre work, Schiller was among the cast in the World War II play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year.

Elsewhere in the statement, Schiller’s agent also said he “enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media”.

The agent added: “Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times.”