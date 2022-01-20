After Life fans are sharing their own benches on social media

After Life fans have been sharing their own park benches inspired by the Ricky Gervais comedy-drama.

Earlier this month, 25 park benches were donated to local councils across the UK by Netflix and the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably.

In the show, the character played by Gervais is often seen sitting on a bench talking to a woman played by Penelope Wilton about grief.

Now fans of the show are sharing pictures of themselves with the After Life benches which are engraved with a quote from the show, which says “hope is everything”.

One Twitter user sent a picture of a bench to Gervais along with a message that read: “My little town just got its After Life bench! Such a lovely initiative.”

Another fan of the show also wrote after finding a bench in their local park: “Morning walk in Woolton found the new bench – there is always hope.”

The initiative was also praised who had lost his father: “The old man would have been 70 today – After Life has shown how a bench can provide a place to reflect and ensure the memories stay fresh so we can talk to the kids about Big Malc in an amazing setting. Best thing we did. Happy Birthday Dad.”

Another fan of the show also tweeted pictures of a bench alongside the caption: “Just visited the After Life bench in Queens Park. The final series, and in particular the final episode was spot on, one of the most touching series I’ve watched. Thank you Ricky Gervais.”

The benches can be found all across the UK in locations such as Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham.

Eddie Curry, from Nottingham City Council praised the initiative, commenting: “These benches will provide even more opportunities to sit, be still, chat as well as giving you a chance to reflect.”

After Life is available to watch on Netflix now. Read The Independent’s review of season three here.