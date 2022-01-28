The After Life season three bloopers reel has been released – and in one moment Ricky Gervais laughs so hard he falls to the floor.

Gervais’s After Life recently released its third and final season on Netflix, with many viewers left emotional (and a little confused) by the finale.

As the new blooper reel shows, most of the cast – but especially Gervais – could hardly get through filming a scene without dissolving into laughter.

At the end of the video, which you can watch in full here, Gervais is shown hysterically laughing during a scene involving Ken Otley, the head of the local amateur dramatics company played by Colin Hoult.

When someone berates him from being “amateur”, he says: “Don’t you dare – I’m a professional actor and director, I’ll have you know.”

He then launches into one of the songs from the fictional stage version of the Martin Scorsese film, singing: “Are you talking to me? ‘Cause I’m talking to you. I don’t see no one else you could be f***ing talking to.”

Taxi Driver: The Musical scene (Netflix)

The lyrics continue: “Bang bang – I’m a taxi driver! I drive through the night picking up who I like. Bang bang – I’m a taxi driver! If you’re dealing crack then you’ll get one in the back from me.”

Gervais, watching the scene from behind the camera in the blooper reel, explodes into laughter. “I don’t know what to do,” he can be heard squealing.

Many fans of the show asked for Netflix to actually commission the musical after they saw the scene.

Commenting on the bloopers video, one fan wrote: “The extra content is almost funnier than the original scenes.”

Another added: “Please just keep releasing these as I literally choke laughing and crying. It’s just the antidote we all need nowadays. Just wonderful.”

“Ricky Gervais laughing maniacally off camera gets me every time,” said another.

After Life season three is on Netflix now.