Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.

The new season of the comedian’s dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), but fans have still been contemplating its final scenes.

Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais’ character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).

The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away. Shortly after, Brandy disappears followed by Tony.

This led many to speculate that Tony died by suicide following the death of his wife.

However, Gervais, who also wrote the show, revealed this is not the case during an interview with Digital Spy.

When asked what the ending means, Gervais said: “It’s just that life goes on, you know? When we’re all dead and buried, that field’s still there, the Tambury Fair is still going, that tree is still there, and it’s basically said that we all die, but not today.”

He continued: “That’s what the ending is saying. ‘We all die, but not today’. Enjoy it while you can, life is so finite. Whenever you are born, and whenever you die, it’s all over. So enjoy that bit, that tiny little bit.

‘After Life’ fans have been wondering what the moving ending means (Netflix)

“You don’t exist for 13 and a half billion years, then you have 80-90 years if you’re lucky, and then you die, never to exist again. So all you’ve got is experience and then you’re dead and buried and forgotten.”

Gervais also confirmed that the third season was the last as he thinks “it’s the right decision artistically”.

At the moment, I’m 99 per cent sure this should be it,” he continued. “I don’t think I can top that ending. And it’s not the end. It’s there forever. It’ll always be around.”

Since the third and final season was released, viewers have been making the same demand thanks to a hilarious scene in episode five – so much so that the streaming service has been forced to step in.

After Life is available to stream on Netflix.