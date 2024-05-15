Agatha All Along announced as WandaVision’s spin-off title after several changes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Disney+ has announced the title of new WandaVision spin-off, featuring the popular series’ much-loved character Agatha Harkness.

Kathryn Hahn who plays the witch in the original series, attended a presentation to Disney’s advertisers on Tuesday (14 May), alongside her co-stars, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and Life Goes On actor and singer Patti LuPone. The trio discussed what viewers could expect when the show, officially titled Agatha All Along, airs on 18 September.

The title of the show comes after several name changes, with previous titles including House of Harkness, Darkhold Diaries and Coven of Chaos. It had been suggested that the title confusion was intentional, as confirmed by the tongue-in-cheek final title, according to a report by Variety months before the confirmation.

“We can say that the coven is strong,” Hahn, 50, told Deadline. “We can say that it is hilarious, and deep. And I was moved to work with all these people every day. It was a gratuitous dream that it happened to be this group to go through that together.”

LuPone added, “It’s a musical!”

“There is very little that is not practical magic, which is our magic,” Hahn added, noting the show’s minimal use of CGI. “That was very thrilling. [The] sets were incredible and it was like a practical… it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience.”

LuPone shared her excitement about the production quality as she said, “It’s gorgeous to look at on top of it being a fantastic story. It looks like a $100m movie.”

The show is expected to follow Agatha’s journey as she finds herself powerless after breaking out of the containment she is left in at the end of the WandaVision series. She looks to some unlikely allies to help her regain her former powers.

Alongside Locke and Lupone, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza will be joining the cast in the role of Rio Vidal, a warrior witch in Harkness’ coven.

Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as the villainous witch ( Marvel Studios )

The Disney+ original series WandaVision, which transplanted two lesser characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a succession of 20th-century sitcom parodies, first aired in January 2021, and served as a series that led to Wanda Maximoff’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch.

The show successfully established Elizabeth Olsen’s character as a force to be reckoned with within the MCU, and set up her return in the 2022 Doctor Strange sequel.

In The Independent’s four-star review of the original series, Louis Chilton wrote: “In aesthetic, structure and tone, WandaVision is a welcome aberration for a franchise whose fatal flaw has long been its stifling adherence to formula.”