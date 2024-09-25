America’s Got Talent reveals winner for 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



After a season of dazzling and passionate performances, America’s Got Talent has crowned its winner for season 19.

Warning: spoilers for America’s Got Talent are below.

The action-filled finale show included performances by Olympic star Simone Biles, Michael Bublé, Neal Schon, members of Journey, Steve Aoki, comedian Gabriel Iglesias and the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas cast.

Following a public vote, 55-year-old Middle School janitor Richard Goodall took home the $1m prize money after his moving performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” with members of the rock band.

In the moment he was crowned winner, gold confetti fell around Goodall and judge Heidi Klum, who pressed her golden buzzer for the singer, ran on stage to hug the winner.

“Like Simon [Cowell] says two minutes can change your life, my life has been transformed!” said Goodall, before addressing his new wife: “Ange I did it.”

Cowell then joined the singer on stage and the pair shared an embrace.

Journey’s lead guitarist Neal Schon praised the singer for his mind-blowing performance.

“We’ve been on tour for the last six months but I’ve been watching this phenomenon,” Schon said. “He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him.”

open image in gallery 55-year-old Middle School janitor Richard Goodall took home the $1 million prize pot ( NBC )

Meanwhile, Goodall said he would never have imagined performing with his heroes.

“Someone just pinch me,” he said.

Speaking to Deadline after his win, Goodall told the publication that he had “no expectations” about the competing process, and was pleasantly surprised by his win.

“I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations,” he said. . “I’ve just gone out there and left it all out on the stage. I sang a song and whatever happens, happens. I’ve just went out there, every single time, and had fun and soaked in everything that I’ve been taught here on the show.”

Goodall, who is from Terre Haute, Indiana, said his new wife, Ange, had been his biggest support throughout the process – and she had accompanied him to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the finale.

“She was always like, ‘You know, you’re going to make it all the way. If we just choose the right song, you’re going to make it all the way,’” Goodall recalled his wife telling him.

open image in gallery Richard Goodall sang ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ with members of Journey ( NBC )

“And in every single round, we jumped the hurdle until finally, I was crowned the winner, which still, it just, doesn’t… I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Goodall said the prize money “is going to change our lives”, stating that they were planning on buying a “nice little house” and “retire in style”.

The singer added that he hoped his store had inspired other people to never give up on their dreams, since he auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2009 but didn’t make the cut.

Elsewhere during the finale, the top 10 contestants returned to the stage for some epic mashups with celebrities and other superstars. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Biles took to the stage wearing a brown leather outfit. Later, Michael Bublé graced the stage to perform his song “Love”, while the Detroit Youth Choir performed “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco!