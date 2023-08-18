Ahsoka tie-in merchandise appears to spoil Star Wars surprise

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has seemingly ruined a Star Wars surprise set to feature in new series Ahsoka.

The new Disney+ show, which is being released later this month, follows Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo star alongside Ray Stevenson who makes a posthumous appearance after his death in May 2023.

An Amazon listing for tie-in merchandise, however, has appeared to reveal that a former Star Wars actor will also be showing up in the series,

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The listing, which was first highlighted on Reddit, reads: “Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favourite Star Wars: Ahsoka characters.”

This seemingly confirms that Hayden Christensen will appear in the series, playing Anakin.

His role in the series has been rumoured, especially considering his ties to Ahsoka given that she was the Jedi knight who trained him before he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

His role in Ahsoka would follow an appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was released in 2022 and starred Ewan McGregor.

However, due to the fact Ahsoka takes place following the events of the original Star Wars trilogy – after Darth Vader’s death – it seems his appearance will take place during flashbacks.

Ahsoka begins on 23 August, with the first two episodes being released in one go. After that, six new episodes will air weekly until October.