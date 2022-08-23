Aidan Turner questions media reaction to shirtless Poldark scenes
‘Would it have been handled the same way in the press if it was a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not,’ actor said
Aidan Turner has said that he “did not feel objectified” over the now-infamous scenes showing his character shirtless in the hit drama series Poldark.
In 2015, the 39-year-old actor was pictured shirtless with a scythe in a field as he starred as the titular character in the BBC One historical drama.
In a new interview with Radio Times, Turner was asked if it was safer to make a big deal of the old photograph because it was a young man.
He replied, saying: “Would it have been handled the same way in the press if it was a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not.
“But I didn’t feel objectified,” Turner added.
This isn’t the first time the Leonardo star has spoken out about his famous shirtless photograph.
Earlier this month, he told The Times that he “didn’t feel objectified” following the debate about the picture.
“I mean, I know it’s different for a young guy to show up in some of those photographs or that kind of show, and have that kind of press, in comparison to it happening to a young girl,” he said. “It’s a different thing. I don’t fear for my safety when I walk around. My demographic for Poldark was more women.”
Turner also reflected on fame more generally and explained that he often gets recognised when he’s out in public.
“I don’t hate it,” he said of the recognistion. “People have only ever been really, really kind, really lovely.
“And it’s only ever fans. I don’t love it because I’d like to not be noticed and I think a lot of actors too quite enjoy people-watching and observing and that goes out the window if you’re getting recognised.
“People are locking eyes with you. It just feels unsettling. It feels a bit creepy.”
When asked if all of the attention he received was from women, Turner replied: “Is it all women? Mostly. Mostly, is the accurate answer.”
