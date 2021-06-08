Aidy Bryant tells Jimmy Kimmel about her worst date ever

Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant got honest about her worst-ever date involving spilled food and a crying man.

Chatting with Jimmy Kimmel, the Shrill actor described the unfortunate rendezvous from back in her college days, recounting, “He invited me to the most romantic place in the world: Panera."

She continued: “They call your number and you get your sandwich and your soup and when we did that we went to sit at our table and this man tripped and his sandwich exploded and went all over the floor ... And then he was so rattled that he was basically in tears and that was the date.”

Bryant has just wrapped her ninth consecutive season on Saturday Night Live, and the third and final season of Shrill is currently available to stream on Hulu.

The comedy institution's 46th season ended in May this year, with a finale hosted by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. Lil Nas X was featured as the episode’s musical guest.

Speaking to the Washington Post about her numerous projects, plus returning to Saturday Night Live, Bryant said in April, “There are days where I work sometimes 20 hours and then I have to turn around and do it the next day. I’m too old for that ... And I want to have a family. There’s other pieces of my life that I want to tend to.

“And Shrill has been this all-consuming side project that there’s a piece of me that I’m like, ‘Oh, I’d love to have my side project be myself.’”