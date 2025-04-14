SNL issues rare apology to Aimee Lou Wood following ‘mean’ White Lotus sketch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has said that Saturday Night Live has sent her a rare apology after making fun of her appearance during a sketch on the latest episode.

During Saturday night’s episode (12 April), SNL cast members reimagined the hit HBO series The White Lotus as The White Potus, which saw Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) attempt to unwind at an exotic vacation resort while secretly panicking about the future financial state of America amid to tariff policy chaos, surrounded by Ivanka (Scarlett Johansson) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Jon Gries).

The SNL skit also attempted to recreate the dynamic between Rick (Walton Goggins) and his Mancunian younger girlfriend Chelsea (Lou Wood), with RFK Jr (Jonn Hamm) rambling about fluoride in water to his confused girlfriend, played by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, who darts off to kill and eat a monkey.

In the skit, Sherman puts on a bizarre British accent and appears to be wearing exaggerated prosthetic teeth in an attempt to parody Lou Wood’s appearance.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday (13 April), Lou Wood has called the skit “unfunny and mean”.

Lou Wood, 31, has since shared an update with her fans. The Sex Education star wrote in an Instagram story: “I’ve had apologies from SNL.”

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood says SNL have apologised to her ( Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram )

She added: “The last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature - I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Continuing she said: “Actually one last thing. Not Sarah Sherman’s fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

She also shared a comment from a fan comparing this skit to “1970s misogyny” saying that “this sums up my view”.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood shares a comment from a fan on Instagram ( Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram )

Lou Wood, who rose to prominence for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s award-winning series Sex Education, has been the focal point of a positive conversation surrounding Hollywood beauty standards since she joined The White Lotus.

Her natural teeth have been praised as refreshing amid the perfect-looking veneers that dominate the big and small screens.