Aisling Bea wears dressing gown on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after wardrobe disaster

‘Luckily the hotel had this free dress just lying in the bathroom,’ actor joked

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 23 June 2022 08:05
Comments
This Way Up Season 2 trailer

Aisling Bea resorted to wearing a dressing gown and slippers while appearing on the US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, after an airline lost her luggage.

Sharing various pictures of herself on the show in the outfit, which she got from the hotel she was staying in, the This Way Up star posted: “BA lost my luggage but luckily I was able to fashion an outfit for @JimmyKimmelLive from some items in the hotel.

“Just like Maria in The Sound of Music. OBSESSED TO MEET @SeanHayes who was guest-hosting this week. I had an excuse to touch him IRL, what a rush.”

On the show, Hayes – who was in stitches over the outfit – asked Bea: “What if I didn’t address it?”

“Oh, you have noticed then?” Bea replied. “That’s awkward.”

Recommended

She added: “They lost my luggage on the way here. Yeah, from London. I went from London, they cancelled my flight, put me on a flight to Chicago, here, and the bags are just gone. Yeah, the bags are gone.”

(Twitter)

Bea then pointed at an audience member, and jokingly yelled: “Wait now, that’s my top – do you have my luggage?!”

She continued: “And I’ve been travelling for 22 hours and the thought of trying to find anything… But luckily the hotel had this free dress just lying in the bathroom.”

Bea is currently promoting series two of her comedy This Way Up in the US. Read The Independent’s five-star review of the show here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in