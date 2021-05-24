AJ and Curtis Pritchard respond to backlash over ‘car crash’ acting debut in Hollyoaks

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have responded after their acting debut in Hollyoaks went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The brothers appeared in the long-running Channel 4 soap earlier this month, but their acting was received poorly by viewers who dubbed the scene a “car crash”.

A clip of the scene went viral on social media, with many people commenting their horror.

“This looks like GCSE drama,” wrote one confused viewer. “What a terrible day to not be blind, deaf and dead,” added another person.

Hollyoaks alumni Gerard McCarthy commented: “The next time a producer/casting director says the words ‘but they have a big social media following’... just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!”

AJ and Curtis have since responded to the backlash in a recent interview.

Curtis, who found fame as a reality star in 2019 on Love Island, told OK! Magazine: “Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn’t realised anybody had said anything.

“We always get that, we always get different things and for me it’s always about positivity.”

AJ, a former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, added: “I’ve learned to go for the positives and not the negatives.

“If someone’s got constructive criticism, 100 per cent that’s great, but if it’s just negativity then it’s not something I’m going to waste my energy and time on that.”

In March 2020, AJ quit Strictly Come Dancing after four years. In a statement, his agent confirmed that AJ had left “to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis”. He has since appeared on I’m a Celebrity.

Last month, Curtis apologised after being criticised for making “disgusting” and “misogynistic” jokes in a stand-up comedy routine.