Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has joked that her on-screen relationship with professional partner Kai Widdrington has hampered her love life.

Rumours surrounding a possible romance between Odudu and Widdrington have been circulating due to the pair’s steamy dance routines.

In an interview with The Sun ahead of this weekend’s semi-final, the TV presenter opened up about how her alleged chemistry with Widdrington has led to a lack of “potential suitors”.

The 33-year-old said: “Oh my gosh, my direct messages are dry. I’ve not had one direct message from a potential suitor, that is not happening.”

Odudu went on to say she believes the lack of romantic interest is due to her partnership with Widdrington, 26.

“[Any potential suitor has] witnessed me wrap my legs around Kai every week!” she said.

Speaking about Widdrington, Odudu called her dance partner “funny”, “kind” and “patient”. She added that “he’s going to be in my life forever”.

Across this series of Strictly, fans have speculated on whether the pair are dating in real life considering their romantic routines.

During movie week in October, microphones picked up Widdrington whispering “I love you so much” in Odudu’s ear.

Odudu, however, has previously denied rumours of a romance during an interview on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show.

Speaking about their chemistry in the movie week episode, during which they did a dance routine inspired by The Bodyguard, Odudu said: “I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank. They were in love!”

Odudu and Widdrington are preparing for this Saturday’s episode (11 December) which will see the pair compete to secure a spot in the Strictly 2021 finals.