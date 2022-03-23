Al Murray mocks Kate Middleton over ‘witless’ photo of royals in Jamaica

Al Murray has mocked Kate Middleton over a “witless” photo of the royal during a controversial visit to Jamaica.

Middleton and her husband Prince William are currently in the country and have been met with protests and controversy over Britain’s historical role in the slave trade.

The picture in question features Middleton on one side of a chain-linked fence, with Jamaicans on the other side trying to shake hands with her.

Murray posted the photo and sarcastically captioned it with: “YES THAT’S THE BEST PICTURE YES LET’S GO WITH THAT.”

He later replied to another tweet questioning whether he would have the same response if it was Meghan Markle in the photo.

“Yes because whoever approved that image would have been as docile and witless too, which I’m sure you realise was the point I was making,” he said.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi also tweeted: “WHAT were the other pictures like????”

Others responding to the image called it “tone deaf” and an “embarrassing farce”.

The royal couple’s visit has been met with fierce criticism from Jamaica, with many political leaders demanding an apology and reparations for Britain’s running of the slave trade in the Caribbean.

There have also been calls for Jamaica to declare itself a republic and remove the Queen as its head of state, as neighbouring island Barbados did in 2021.

Dancehall legend Beenie Man said this week that Jamaicans “don’t want” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit the country.

The couple had to cancel an earlier visit to a village in Belize over protests relating to Britain’s role in the slave trade.