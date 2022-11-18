NBC’s Al Roker in ‘recovery’ after ‘blood clots’ in lungs and legs

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Roker has revealed he is on his “way to recovery” after a recent scare with “blood clots”.

The NBC’s Today show weather anchor has been absent for the past two weeks, leading viewers to question where he’s been.

On Friday (19 November), Roker posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers, along with a note about his whereabouts.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

NBC’s Savannah Gutherie responded: “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”

This marks the second time this year Roker has been absent from the show for health reasons. In September, he took a brief step back after testing positive for Covid.

(L-R) Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker (Getty Images)

Roker has been the network’s longtime weathercaster, originally appearing as a substitute from 1990 to 1995, before joining full-time in 1996.

He occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today, alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

More reporting to come