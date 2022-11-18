NBC’s Al Roker in ‘recovery’ after ‘blood clots’ in lungs and legs
Weather anchor has been absent from the show for two weeks
Al Roker has revealed he is on his “way to recovery” after a recent scare with “blood clots”.
The NBC’s Today show weather anchor has been absent for the past two weeks, leading viewers to question where he’s been.
On Friday (19 November), Roker posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers, along with a note about his whereabouts.
“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote.
“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
NBC’s Savannah Gutherie responded: “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”
This marks the second time this year Roker has been absent from the show for health reasons. In September, he took a brief step back after testing positive for Covid.
Roker has been the network’s longtime weathercaster, originally appearing as a substitute from 1990 to 1995, before joining full-time in 1996.
He occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today, alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.
More reporting to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies