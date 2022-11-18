Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NBC’s Al Roker in ‘recovery’ after ‘blood clots’ in lungs and legs

Weather anchor has been absent from the show for two weeks

Inga Parkel
Friday 18 November 2022 14:38
Comments
Al Roker returns to Today show

Al Roker has revealed he is on his “way to recovery” after a recent scare with “blood clots”.

The NBC’s Today show weather anchor has been absent for the past two weeks, leading viewers to question where he’s been.

On Friday (19 November), Roker posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers, along with a note about his whereabouts.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Recommended

NBC’s Savannah Gutherie responded: “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”

This marks the second time this year Roker has been absent from the show for health reasons. In September, he took a brief step back after testing positive for Covid.

(L-R) Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

(Getty Images)

Roker has been the network’s longtime weathercaster, originally appearing as a substitute from 1990 to 1995, before joining full-time in 1996.

He occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today, alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

More reporting to come

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in