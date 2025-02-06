Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Brazil has been dubbed a “dinosaur” by his talkSport radio co-host after a heated on-air argument about women’s football.

The 65-year-old was talking about the importance of Manchester United’s dreams of a trophy, when his fellow presenter, Shebahn Aherne, said that the women’s team winning a silver cup should be the club’s main focus.

“With the greatest respect, women’s football is getting more important now but when you talk about Manchester United, this is the men’s we’re talking about, the Premier League when we’re talking about mission impossible, not the women’s,” he said.

He continued: “It isn’t [a priority]. I’m sorry, people around them are not bothered. It is true. They’re not [bothered]. Within the bigger picture, they’re not.”

Aherne insisted that fans were interested in the progress of the club’s women’s team, but Brazil doubled down.

“No, the bigger picture is fans want to see Manchester United in the Premier League challenging,” he said. “That’s the bigger picture. It’s not that important compared to the bigger picture. I’m not going to sit here and lie because it’s not.”

Ex-footballer Gabby Agbonlahor watched on as the back-and-forth continued, with Aherne growing visibly angry at Brazil’s comments.

Brazil and Aherne butted heads over the importance of women’s football ( BBC talkSport )

“Al, stop being like that,” she said. “You sound like a proper dinosaur this morning. I don’t know why you’re being like that.”

Brazil hit back: “You’re kidding yourself on.”

Aherne then implored the host to reflect on his personal life as she said: “That’s unbelievable from you. You’re the one with the granddaughter playing football, listen to yourself. Right now that’s important.”

Brazil is used to controversy, having been sacked three times because of his hell-raising lifestyle and having faced rebukes by Ofcom after a series of offensive on-air gaffes in the 2000s.

The former Ipswich Town star, who was first sacked for missing a Cheltenham Gold Cup show after a drinking session, was reinstated after agreeing to pay a £5,000 fine for any subsequent show he missed due to alcohol.

He survived censure by Ofcom for referring to Japan as “the Nips” during the 2006 World Cup. In 2014, he was carpeted by talkSPORT for implying that Robin Williams had been selfish in his decision to take his own life.