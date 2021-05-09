Alan Carr made a “risky” joke about Meghan Markle on his gameshow.

The latest episode of the TV personality’s series Epic Gameshow was broadcast on iTV on Saturday (8 May) and featured a joke aimed at the Duchess of Sussex and her bad experience with the royal family.

Each week, contestants take on a different classic gameshow with the latest crop of participants playing Bullseye.

When professional darts player Fallon Sherrock was asked to provide a nickname to play under, she replied: “The Queen of the Palace.”

Without missing a beat, Carr fired back: “I think that’s the nickname Meghan had her heart set on – and look how that turned out.”

In March, Markle and Prince Harry participated in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, which saw the former make several shocking claims about how she was treated by the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Markle claimed that a member of the family relayed concerns regarding “how dark” the skin of her son Archie would be when he was born.

Viewers branded Carr’s joke “risky” and “snide” with one person arguing he had “gone too far” when considering “all that she’s come to reveal recently”.

Others defended the presenter, with one viewer stating: “It was a joke. He’s a comedian. That’s literally his job, people.”