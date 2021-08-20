Alan Dershowitz has said that he thought his former friend Larry David was “going to have a stroke” after they had an argument in public.

The pair reportedly began rowing over Dershowitz’s support of Donald Trump, in particular the way he put his arm around former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Dershowitz told conservative website Newsmax: “He couldn’t control himself. I thought he was going to have a stroke. It was terrible. I was these horrible, horrible things and the reason was because I patted [Mike Pompeo] on the back.”

Dershowitz also used to teach Pompeo at Harvard Law School and has worked professionally with him a number of times.

According to PageSix, the row with David took place at a grocery store. The exchange was written down by a source and later confirmed as accurate by Dershowitz.

Dershowitz reportedly told the comedian: “We can still talk, Larry.” but the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator replied: “No, no. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

The two had been friends for over 25 years and Dershowitz once represented David in a case pro bono.

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star reportedly ‘screamed’ at Dershowitz over his friendly relationship with Pompeo (HBO)

On the clash in the grocery store, Dershowitz commented: “So, he’ll go on screaming at people. I’m not going to engage with him in a screaming match. I’m relatively quiet. If he wants to have a conversation with me then hey, I’m a teacher. I’m happy to do that. But I’ll let him scream alone.”

He also branded David, a registered Democrat, “a kneejerk liberal”.

The Independent has contacted David’s representatives for comment.