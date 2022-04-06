Alan Sugar has quit working with another Apprentice winner

Alan Sugar is no longer working with former Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, it has emerged.
The 2018 series winner received a £250,000 investment from the entrepreneur for her loungewear company Sian Marie Fashion.
However, Sugar is no longer listed as a director of the company and no longer has any investment in the business, according to records available on Companies House.
The Independent has contacted Sugar and Gabbidon for comment.
The news comes just weeks after Sugar crowned Harpreet Kaur the latest winner of the reality show which was originally hosted by Donald Trump in the US.
Kaur won the show with her confectionary company Oh So Yum which sells sweets and cakes for sale online and in shops.
Upon winning the show, Kaur said: “I cannot believe Lord Sugar has chosen me to be his business partner! I have dreamed of this moment, and it just completely proves that if you work hard and you believe in yourself, dreams do come true.”
Other past notable Apprentice contestants include Katie Hopkins, Luisa Zissman, Ruth Badger and GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry.
Sugar has parted ways with a number of the show’s past winners, including Joseph Valente, Alana Spencer and 2017 winner James White.
