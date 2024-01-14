Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American actor and model Alec Musser, who appeared in the US drama All My Children and the Adam Sandler 2010 film Grown Ups, has died, aged 50.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram on Saturday (13 January), which included several photographs of the couple together.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.

“You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

Musser, who played the role of Del Henry on ABC’s All My Children for 43 episodes, reportedly passed away at his home in California on Friday night (12 January). No cause of death has been confirmed.

Sandler, 57, honoured his Grown Ups co-star Musser as “a true great sweetheart of a person” in a tribute shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Alongside a photograph of Musser in character as “Water Park Stud”, Sandler wrote: “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s other TV and film credits include ABC’s long-running series Desperate Housewives, the US sitcom Rita Rocks, and the 2009 TV movie Road to the Altar.

The team behind All My Children also honoured Musser, who was cast on the show after he won an American reality TV series in 2005.

The soap opera’s tribute post, shared on X/Twitter, read: “Rest In Peace Alec Musser. In 2005, Musser won reality television competition I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

“His reward was debuting as a recast Del Henry in that same year. The actor and model was 50.”

Before Musser, the part was played by The Bold and the Beautiful actor Winsor Harmon from 1994 until 1995.

Musser, who appeared on the covers of magazines such as Men’s Health and Men’s Workout, documented his love for fitness and outdoor sports on his social media accounts.

His last Instagram post appears to be a picture of him surfing, with a caption that reads: “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight.”