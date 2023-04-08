Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The One Show host Alex Jones has claimed her ex Steve Jones once lied to stop her from interviewing Angelina Jolie.

Alex, who dated fellow TV presenter Steve from 1999 to 2002, recorded an appearance on Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, in which she revealed the lengths her former partner went to prevent her from getting the interview gig – a betrayal that led to their break-up.

At the time, Alex was working as an entertanment correspondent for the Channel 4 series Rise.

The Welsh presenter said the opportunity to interview the Mr and Mrs Smith actor arose, but Steve told her bosses that she was sick when she was actually just out at the shops.

“Normally, they would call in the morning and ask to come and do an interview or a junket,” MailOnline reports Alex as explaining on a forthcoming episode of the podcast.

“I was staying in his flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said ‘Al’s not here – she’s not feeling well; she’s had to go back to Cardiff.’”

However, Alex said she was out shopping “in Topshop” in London, adding: “So he did the interview.”

The Independent has contacted Steve Jones for comment.

Steve Jones lies to prevent Alex Jones from interviewing Angelina Jolie (Shutterstock / Joe Seer)

Alex has shared this story before, but never revealed it was Steve who allegedly betrayed her.

She previously shared more details of the story while appearing on Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon, stating: “I got back to the flat and was like, ‘where is he?’ Hours went past, nobody answering their phones and in the end thought, ‘Right I’m going to drive back to Cardiff, because I don’t know where you are, you’ve probably gone to the pub.’

“And then the production company called, and they were like, we’ve got bit of a situation. Tomorrow morning, your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprised him and said that you know exactly what he’s been up to.”

Alex accepted the offer, and the pair “split up live on telly”.

Alex Jones broke up with Steve Jones after the betrayal (Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

It was this interview with Jolie that led to Steve securing a presenting role on T4.