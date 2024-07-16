Support truly

Alex Jones has said she would be “massively cancelled” if the BBC ever aired her rehearsal footage for The One Show.

The presenter, 47, who has regularly hosted the evening chat show since 2010, revealed she still makes slip-ups before the show’s live broadcast at 7pm each weeknight.

Jones said the danger of live television keeps her engaged with her work and denied claims episodes of The One Show are edited.

Speaking at Ferne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival, Jones said: “I love live television because it keeps you alive. The danger of doing a job for that long is you become ­complacent but the live element keeps it fresh.”

The presenter continued: “Every night is different. People think it’s edited – but none of that. And oh my goodness, I make mistakes. I don’t feel pressure to be perfect, at about five to seven I insert the BBC filter.”

Jones revealed that before rehearsals her performance is “really bad”, with her doing things she would be “massively cancelled for” if the public saw them.

“At five to seven the filter goes in,” she said. “I think because I’ve been there so long I feel really relaxed. It’s like a home from home.”

open image in gallery Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas interview S Club 7 on ‘The One Show' ( PA )

After 14 years at The One Show, the presenter made clear she has no plans to leave the programme, adding the BBC will “literally have to push me out” before she leaves the show.

Last year, David Tennant made a brutal quip at Jones’s expense during an appearance on The One Show.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The actor was interviewed by Jones and her co-host Jermaine Jenas, with Jenas telling Tennant that Catherine Tate, who played his companion Donna Noble in Doctor Who, had recently been interviewed ahead of their reunion for the show’s 60th anniversary special.

“We spoke to her about it and she said it was like slipping back into a comfy pair of slippers – was it the same for you?” Jenas asked.

Tennant, who made his debut on the series in 2006, replied: “Yeah, I mean 15 years is quite a long time and you do worry you won’t be able to run fast enough anymore.”

Jones couldn’t contain her surprise at the length of time that’s passed since Tennant first played the Time Lord, exclaiming: “Is it 15 years ago? It’s not, David – it can’t be.”

Here, Tennant savagely quipped: “No, you’re a lot older than you think you are.”