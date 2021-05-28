Former England footballer Alex Scott is preparing to start her new job as host of A Question of Sport after Sue Barker’s final episode was broadcast.

After 24 years in charge, Barker bid farewell to team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson, who are also leaving.

When it was announced last year that the presenter would be stepping down from the BBC sports game show, critics accused the corporation of ageism and sexism.

Scott, who already works as a pundit for the BBC Sport, will step into Sue Barker’s shoes on the long-running panel show.

When the news was announced in September, it was celebrated by Gary Lineker, who wrote that Scott was “smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role”.

“Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question Of Sport,” he tweeted. “Oh… and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem.”

In recent years, Scott has been a regular fixture on the BBC and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Former tennis star Barker, who has presented the show since 1997, has since claimed that she was “removed” from the series, saying that “it would have been tough for me to walk away”.

She said: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport - it’s been my dream job.

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

Barker will stay on as the BBC’s face of Wimbledon.