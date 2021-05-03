The cast of Succession just got a captivating new addition.

Alexander Skarsgård has joined the drama for its upcoming third season, according to Variety.

The actor, seen in recent years in the TV adaptations of The Stand and Big Little Lies, will portray Lukas Matsson, “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”, the outlet writes.

The Independent has contacted HBO for more information.

Succession, the darkly funny tale of a wealthy family led by media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has had two acclaimed seasons so far.

The second instalment concluded in 2019, and the third season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Cox, the show stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, and more.

Succession won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in September 2020, while Strong took Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series.

In 2017, Skarsgård won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his performing as Perry Wright, the husband to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, also an HBO property.

Prior to that, Skarsgård rose to worldwide fame as vampire Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014.