Batman prequel Pennyworth ridiculed after announcing ‘preposterous’ new title for season three

‘Why didn’t you call this “Butler Begins”?’ one person joked

Louis Chilton
Friday 12 August 2022 05:50
Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler season three trailer

Fans have ridiculed the DC Comics adaptation Pennyworth after it was announced the Epix TV series was changing its title ahead of its third season.

The series, which focuses on Bruce Wayne’s manservant Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

People shared jokes about the clunkily literal name on social media after the change was announced yesterday (10 August).

“Only worth it if they make the actors say the full title in interviews, or even casual conversation,” Twitter user @JeremyMonjo joked.

“That is the funniest title I’ve ever heard good job,” wrote @staticbluebat.

“This would be really cool if for the first 2 seasons they didn’t let on that that’s what the show has been about and this was like a bombshell press release, like everyone thought they were just watching a period drama,” joked content creator Jenny Nicholson.

“Dear @hbomax why didn’t you call this BUTLER BEGINS?” quipped screenwriter Brian Lynch.

Others, however, were even more scathing of the new name.

Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth in ‘Pennyworth’ (now retitled ‘Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler’)

(Epix)

“Changing the title of Pennyworth to Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler is the sort of creativity-free brand-chasing that you’d assume was parody except that apparently it’s not a joke,” wrote TV critic Daniel Fienberg.

“I love Pennyworth man, but I genuinely wanna boycott the show over that title, like it takes what is a really cool gritty spy drama and makes it sound like this jokey, parody show. Just keep the f***ing name as is,” one fan of the series wrote.

“It’s hilarious that WB has concocted this preposterous title to highlight who the hell Pennyworth is in reference to when they could’ve just called this show ‘Alfred’,” another suggested.

In the UK, Pennyworth is available to stream on Starz.

