Recently released death certificates have revealed that the parents of The Walking Dead star Alicia Witt died from exposure to the cold.

After the bodies of Robert and Diana Witt were found at their Massachusetts home on 20 December 2021, the cause of death was suspected hypothermia.

Death certificates obtained by The Telegram and Gazette have confirmed that the cause of death was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” resulting from exposure to the cold.

According to his death certificate, Robert also had a “history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma”.

In an investigation, detectives discovered that there had been a problem with the furnace in their house. The night prior to Robert and Diana’s deaths was the coldest night of December, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures had dropped to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (–9 degrees Celsius).

In January 2022, The Walking Dead actor spoke out about her parent’s death on social media.

Witt wrote: “My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could – in all the ways they would let me.”

Robert and Diane met teaching. Robert was a science and physics teacher in Worcester, while Diane was a reading specialist.

Alicia, 46, received her first acting credit at the age of 7 in 1984’s Dune.