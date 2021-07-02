Alison Hammond has shared CCTV footage of the fall she suffered which sent her to hospital.

The TV presenter showed the clip on ITV chat show This Morning earlier today (2 July).

Hammond had been walking on the paving slabs outside her home when she slipped, a moment which was captured by CCTV cameras installed at her residence. You can watch the video in the tweet embedded below.

Speaking to co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond said: “It was actually quite a bad fall, you know. I can’t get up there because I think I’ve broken my leg.

“It was absolutely awful... It was a trauma. Not only that: then this vein came on the back of my knee. I was like, oh my God I’ve got a DVT [deep vein thrombosis].”

Hammond revealed that she went to a doctor, who then referred her to the hospital. After seven hours at the hospital, however, tests revealed that Hammond fortunately did not have DVT.

O’Leary also commented on the severity of Hammond’s injury, saying: “I was looking down and you had this open wound, this gash on your leg.”

Today’s episode of This Morning featured the last appearance from Hammond and O’Leary until September, as the pair departed for their summer holidays.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.