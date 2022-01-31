Netflix has dropped its latest Korean-language Netflix thriller – and people are already comparing it to Squid Game.

The newly released drama takes place in a high school where rapped students must escape the grounds, which have become ground zero for a zombie outbreak.

All of Us Are Dead only arrived on the streamer over the weekend but many people have already finished the series.

It didn’t take long for viewers to liken the series to last year’s smash hit Squid Game, with many praising All of Us Are Dead as being on par with the Netflix phenomenon.

Many viewers also pointed out that the two shows share one of the same actors.

Lee Yoo-mi portrayed Ji-yeong (number 420) in Squid Game. In All of Us Are Dead, the actor plays Na-Yeon.

“I didn’t even realise that nayeon from All of Us Are Dead is jiyeong from Squid Game!!!” wrote one user, who praised the actor’s “duality”.

“All of Us Are Dead, Squid Game, and Sweet Home just proves Netflix Korea is on a whole different level,” added another.

A third user called the series “a good, gory and bleakly funny companion series to Squid Game that also functions as an expression or reflection of extreme hopelessness”.

Many people emphasised that fans of Squid Game would enjoy All of Us Are Dead, given that the two show’s share some of the same themes.

One person wrote that All of Us Are Dead “deserves more hype” than Squid Game.

Others, however, are refuting the comparisons, stating that they are “nothing alike”.

The series has received positive reviews from fans and critics. It currently holds a 100 per cent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All of Us Are Dead is available to watch on Netflix.