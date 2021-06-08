Alyssa Milano says she may ‘potentially run’ for US Congress

Alyssa Milano has expressed interest in running for public office in 2024.

On Tuesday (8 June), the actor and activist told ITK, “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep Tom] McClintock”, who is a Republican.

“I split my time between Truckee, California, and Bell Canyon, California, and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” Milano said. “I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue.”

Milano has been involved in cause-driven activities for quite some time, so a run for public office isn’t entirely surprising.

In 2018, the onetime Charmed actor joined a rally in Washington, DC to protest the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A year later, she testified at a shadow hearing at the Rayburn House Office building in support of the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Also this week, Milano joined a virtual delegation from the arts advocacy nonprofit The Creative Coalition to ask lawmakers via Zoom meetings to continue federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

“My career in the arts changed life for my family, breaking us out of cyclical hardship,” she said. The arts “has a way of allowing people to break free from cycles of violence and poverty”.

She added, “When we talk about shifting our culture into a more secure, more equitable place, there's really nothing that can do that like the arts.”

Milano was also an early supporter of President Joe Biden’s campaign.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s US radio show in April of last year, Milano talked about her endorsement of Biden, explaining: “I believe that even though we should believe women, and that is an important thing, and what that statement really means is that for so long the go-to has been to not to believe them.”

She continued: “So, really we have to societally change that mindset to believing women, but that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process and investigating situations. It’s got to be fair in both directions.”