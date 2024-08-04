Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Police are investigating an alleged death threat sent to Amanda Abbington after the Sherlock star continues to face serious harassment after complaining about her experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

Abbington was paired with Giovanni Pernice in 2023 and left the show for “personal reasons”, later saying she had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Pernice was axed from the show and has denied all allegations amid a BBC investigation, along with Graziano Di Prima who was dropped following complaints about the latter’s treatment towards ex-Love Island contestant Zara McDermott.

She has since said she has received rape and death threats following her statements, and fears going on public transport.

On Saturday night (3 August), The Sun reported that Abbington was sent an email warning her that she would “die on stage” unless she withdrew her complaints against Pernice.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police to the PA news agency said: “Police were called at around 4pm on Friday August 2 by a staff member at a theatre in Finsbury Park following receipt of an alleged malicious communication.

“There have been no arrests, inquiries are ongoing.”

The 50-year-old is currently starring in When it Happens to You in London.

open image in gallery Police are investigating death threats ( Getty Images )

A source told The Sun that Abbington was left “shaken and very disturbed” by the incident. The publication reported that she was interviewed by police, who retrieved IP data linked to the email address in an effort to identify the person who sent the threat.

The Mr Selfridge actor said she had been subject to “inappropriate, mean, nasty, bullying” while on the show.

Abbington told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that she “stepped away from social media” after she received “incredibly toxic and relentless” online abuse.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“When I’m on the train and things, I do sometimes feel exposed and vulnerable, I do, because of the nature of the threats I was getting.

“You do feel like you’re public enemy number one for saying ‘I do not feel entirely happy with this’.”

The news comes after Laura Whitmore said she had been “gaslit” when trying to raise her concerns back in 2016.

She added: “It’s a shame that it has to come out in such a victim-shaming way, which it always does. And being the first person to speak up about anything is always hard.”