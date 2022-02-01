Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her late son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and musical theatre performer had a stillbirth in 2011, to a baby boy.

On Tuesday (1 February), Holden shared a photo of his footprints on Instagram to publicly remember her son, who she named Theo.

“You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey… #Theo,” the TV personality wrote.

Holden shared the same photo in 2021 on what would have been Theo’s 10th birthday with the caption: “Our gorgeous little boy… not a day goes by without thinking of you.”

Fans and celebrity friends alike have commented on her latest post with supportive messages.

Alexandra Burke and Stacey Dooley left heart emojis, while This Morning host Ruth Langsford wrote: “Sending you love & a huge hug.”

The TV star has two daughters, Lexi, 16, and nine-year-old Hollie with husband Chris Hughes.

In 2020, Holden looked back on the moment she was told that the baby had no heartbeat in BBC’s Dear NHS Superstars special, while in hospital.

“Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and [the midwife] Jackie said to the obstetrician, ‘Please can you go in, I can’t hear the patient’s baby’s heartbeat’, and then I heard this guttural screaming,” she recalled.

“It was the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened to me because it was me. I didn’t know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.”