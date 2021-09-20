Amanda Kloots is one of 15 celebrities who have joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars’ 30th season.

The author, TV personality, and fitness entrepreneur will compete for the mirrorball trophy when the new season begins on Monday (20 September).

Kloots is currently a co-host of the talk-show The Talk on CBS.

In March this year, she also released a memoir titled Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, which she co-wrote with her sister Anna Kloots, after her husband Nick Cordero died of Covid-19 in 2020.

Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway performer, died on 5 July 2020 at the age of 41 after being treated for more than 90 days in the hospital.

Kloots has publicly shared her experiences with grief and has continued to honour Cordero’s memory in her writing and on social media.

Kloots lives in Los Angeles with her and Cordero’s son Elvis, who turned two in June this year.

A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots has also had a career as a fitness instructor and entrepreneur.